Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAX. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

