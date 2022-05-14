Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Desjardins

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF stock remained flat at $$14.24 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.