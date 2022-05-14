Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SUI opened at $162.93 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $155.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

