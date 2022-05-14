Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.28. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $155.51 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

