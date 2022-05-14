Sundial Growers (SNDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:SNDL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,811,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,981,120. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market cap of $637.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 98.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

