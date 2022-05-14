Sundial Growers (SNDL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of SNDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 102,811,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,981,120. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 5.13.
SNDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About Sundial Growers
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
