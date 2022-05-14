Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STG stock remained flat at $$3.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.