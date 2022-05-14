SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.92 million, a PE ratio of -149.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

