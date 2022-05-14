Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $793.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after acquiring an additional 376,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 976,635 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

