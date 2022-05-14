Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Posts Earnings Results

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synlogic by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synlogic by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

