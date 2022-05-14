Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th.
SYPR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
