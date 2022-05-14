Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th.

SYPR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

