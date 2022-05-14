System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

System1 stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 496,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. System1 has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,198,830 shares of company stock worth $16,257,595.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000.

System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

