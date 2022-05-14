T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

