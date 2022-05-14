Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

TAIT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

