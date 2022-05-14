Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Cowen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.51. 6,160,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,577. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

