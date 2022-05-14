Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 39.7% in April

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.28 on Friday. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

