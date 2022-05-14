Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $19,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,616 shares during the period. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,275,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 533,546 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 499,432 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.