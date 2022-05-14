Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TATYY stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90.

Tate & Lyle’s stock is set to split on Friday, May 20th. The 0.85714298 split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 20th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

