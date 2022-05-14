TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC opened at $12.72 on Friday. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in TC Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.