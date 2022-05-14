TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.35 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 291,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 262,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

