TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.35 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
