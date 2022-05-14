TD Securities Increases Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $58.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

