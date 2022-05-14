TD Securities Lowers Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

