TD Securities Lowers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

