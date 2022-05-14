Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.68.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. 10,457,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.