Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

