Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,740. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.