Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 129,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,740. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.