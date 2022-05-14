Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENX stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

