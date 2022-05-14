Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCEHY. Barclays lowered their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $441.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tencent has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

