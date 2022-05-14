Teradyne (TSE:TER) Cut to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Teradyne (TSE:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

