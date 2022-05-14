Teradyne (TSE:TER) Cut to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Teradyne (TSE:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)
