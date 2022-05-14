The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Arena Group will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,208,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,923.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the first quarter worth about $49,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the first quarter worth about $1,612,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter valued at about $127,000.
About The Arena Group (Get Rating)
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
See Also
