The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sean B.A. Sullivan Sells 15,761 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $316,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean B.A. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 100 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

NYSE NAPA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 247.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 370,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

