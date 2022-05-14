The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in April

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FLWPF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

