The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in April

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FLWPF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Flowr Company Profile (Get Rating)
