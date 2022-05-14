The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Richy Agajanian Sells 1,600,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TOI opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.
Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.