The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Richy Agajanian Sells 1,600,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TOI opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

