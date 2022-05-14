The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Richy Agajanian Sells 1,600,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TOIIW stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

