The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Down 42.6% in April

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 17,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.13. 2,408,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.