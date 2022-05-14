TheStreet Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to C+

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

