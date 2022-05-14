TheStreet Upgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to B

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAK. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of BAK opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Braskem has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

