thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TKAMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.95) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.21) to €8.60 ($9.05) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.60 ($18.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.83.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

