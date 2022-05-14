Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $8.83 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

About Tiger Brands (Get Rating)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.