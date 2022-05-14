Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $8.83 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

