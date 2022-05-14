Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TBCRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TBCRF stock remained flat at $$6.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.