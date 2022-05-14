Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.