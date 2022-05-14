Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Update

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TGDLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

