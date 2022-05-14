Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

