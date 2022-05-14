Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Cynthia T. Jamison Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.