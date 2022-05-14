TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $707.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $563.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $537.55 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.89.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

