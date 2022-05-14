TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.33.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $563.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $537.55 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.