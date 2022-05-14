TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.33.
TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $563.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $537.55 and a 12 month high of $688.03.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
