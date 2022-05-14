Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 149,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $23.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tremor International by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Tremor International by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.