Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 149,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tremor International by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Tremor International by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

