Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Update

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACA. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 1,335.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 921,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 857,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 362,416 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $2,968,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NYSE:TACA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.