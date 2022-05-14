Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.
Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRVI shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
